REBusinessOnline

NewQuest Properties Acquires 116,404 SF Shopping Center in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HQ-Shopping-Center-San-Antonio

HQ Shopping Center in San Antonio totals 116,404 square feet. The property was built in 1994.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based NewQuest Properties has acquired a 116,404-square-foot shopping center located at 6001 NW Loop 410 in northwest San Antonio. Built on 12.7 acres in 1994, HQ Shopping Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Bed Bath & Beyond and Petco. CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews