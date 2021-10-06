NewQuest Properties Acquires 116,404 SF Shopping Center in San Antonio

HQ Shopping Center in San Antonio totals 116,404 square feet. The property was built in 1994.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based NewQuest Properties has acquired a 116,404-square-foot shopping center located at 6001 NW Loop 410 in northwest San Antonio. Built on 12.7 acres in 1994, HQ Shopping Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Bed Bath & Beyond and Petco. CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.