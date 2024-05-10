NewQuest Properties Arranges Sale of 14,927 SF Retail Center in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Houston-based investment and brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of Shops at Shiloh, a 14,927-square-foot retail center in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas. A CEFCO convenience store and gas station anchors the property, which was built on 2.4 acres in 2008 and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Austen Baldridge of NewQuest and Marc Peeler, now with Partners Real Estate, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Eliud Sangabriel of SVN Trinity Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange.