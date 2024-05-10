Friday, May 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

NewQuest Properties Arranges Sale of 14,927 SF Retail Center in Tyler, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TYLER, TEXAS — Houston-based investment and brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of Shops at Shiloh, a 14,927-square-foot retail center in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas. A CEFCO convenience store and gas station anchors the property, which was built on 2.4 acres in 2008 and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Austen Baldridge of NewQuest and Marc Peeler, now with Partners Real Estate, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Eliud Sangabriel of SVN Trinity Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 259-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Griffin | Swinerton Breaks Ground on 40,000 SF...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 12,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

Pressify Signs 12,192 SF Industrial Lease in West...

Evergreen Devco Sells 258-Unit Multifamily Property in Tolleson,...

American Landmark Acquires 444-Unit Pointe on Westshore Multifamily...

NAI Horizon Brokers Sale of 198,304 SF Industrial...

CBRE Arranges $41M Acquisition Loan for Metro Memphis...

Benchmark Real Estate Acquires Manhattan Apartment Building for...