NewQuest Properties Arranges Sale of 30,400 SF Shopping Center in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — Houston-based investment and brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of Center West, a 30,400-square-foot shopping center located at 4700 W. Waco Drive, southwest of the downtown area. The center was built in 1965 and is home to tenants such as cosmetics retailer RDA Pro-Mart, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen and Studio Gallery. Dakota Workman of NewQuest brokered the all-cash, off-market transaction. The names of the locally based seller and North Carolina-based buyer were not disclosed.