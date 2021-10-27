REBusinessOnline

NewQuest Properties Arranges Sale of 80,748 SF Kroger Junction Shopping Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Locally based development and brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has arranged the sale of Kroger Junction, an 80,748-square-foot shopping center in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena that was built in 1987. The center’s namesake tenant operates a store that spans 45,528 square feet and also offers a fueling station. David Luther, Austen Baldridge and Dakota Workman of NewQuest represented the seller, an entity doing business as 2619 Realty Holding LLC, in the transaction. NewQuest also represented the buyer, Houston-based Farah Investments LLC.

