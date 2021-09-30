REBusinessOnline

NewQuest Properties Brokers Sale of 186,880 SF Shopping Center in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Houston-based NewQuest Properties has brokered the sale of Sunrise Village Center, a 186,880-square-foot shopping center located near Fort Bliss in El Paso. Sunrise Village Center was originally built in 1957 and was 44 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Dollar General, Sally’s Beauty Supply and Black Fridays Daily Discount Store. The buyer, which plans to redevelop the property, was a Houston-based private investor doing business as JMK5 Holdings LLC. The seller was a family trust and original owner of the property. David Luther, Kelley Workman and Dakota Workman of NewQuest represented both parties in the deal.

