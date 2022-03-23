NewQuest Properties Launches Multifamily Division to Serve Houston Market

HOUSTON — NewQuest Properties, a Houston-based retail development, brokerage and management firm, has launched a division to provide similar services to the city’s multifamily sector. NewQuest, which owns and manages more than 12 million square feet of commercial space, has tapped industry veteran John Leonard to lead the new division. Leonard most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of developer Sueba USA.