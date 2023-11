HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has negotiated the $10 million sale of a 75,767-square-foot industrial facility located near George Bush International Airport in North Houston. Built on 6.5 acres in 2017 and expanded in 2021, the facility is home to Allied Power Group, which services the gas turbine industry. Marc Peeler of NewQuest represented the seller and developer, Sublime Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was a Canadian family office.