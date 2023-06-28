Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Virtuo-Med-Center-Houston
Virtuo Med Center Apartments in Houston totals 326 units. The property was built in 2020.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

NewQuest Properties Negotiates Sale of 326-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm NewQuest Properties has negotiated the sale of Virtuo Med Center Apartments, a 326-unit multifamily community in Houston. The property was built on 6.4 acres in 2020. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 509 to 1,189 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, private dining area, coffee bar and a podcast room. Glenn Dickerson and Brad LyBrand of NewQuest represented the undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction. The buyer, a private investor based in the Northeast, was also not disclosed.

