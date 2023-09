NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Houston-based NewQuest Properties has secured a 27,941-square-foot retail lease at Rufe Snow Village in North Richland Hills, a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth. Austen Baldridge and Bob Conwell of NewQuest represented the tenant, an entity doing business as TX Thrift LLC, in the lease negotiations. Stone Beyer and Taylor Marks of Woodcrest Capital represented the undisclosed landlord.