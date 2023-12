MANVEL, TEXAS — Locally based owner-operator NewQuest Properties has sold The Shops at Sedona Lakes, a 14,487-square-foot retail strip center located in the southern Houston suburb of Manvel. The center was built on 1.6 acres in 2020 and was 91.5 percent leased at the time of sale. Marc Peeler, Rick Ragan, Thomas Turner and Dakota Workman represented NewQuest in the transaction on an internal basis. Johnny Yun represented the buyer, HousKor Realty & Management LLC, also on an internal basis.