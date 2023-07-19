NewQuest Properties to Develop $62M Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — An affiliate of locally based developer NewQuest Properties will develop a $62 million, 294-unit multifamily project within The Grand at Aliana, a shopping and dining destination in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The development’s 11 residential buildings will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 594 to 1,482 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners designed the property. Construction is set to begin in September, and completion is slated for June 2025.