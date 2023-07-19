Wednesday, July 19, 2023
The new multifamily property within Grand at Aliana in Katy will be situated directly across the street from Malala Yousafzai Elementary School, one of newest campuses within the Fort Bend Independent School District.
NewQuest Properties to Develop $62M Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — An affiliate of locally based developer NewQuest Properties will develop a $62 million, 294-unit multifamily project within The Grand at Aliana, a shopping and dining destination in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The development’s 11 residential buildings will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 594 to 1,482 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners designed the property. Construction is set to begin in September, and completion is slated for June 2025.

