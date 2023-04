HOUSTON — Locally based developer NewQuest Properties is underway on the redevelopment of Pavilion Square, a 90,000-square-foot retail center in Houston. NewQuest is rebranding Pavilion Center as West on West. Asian grocer 99 Ranch Market will anchor the center. Other tenants will include Gen Korean BBQ House and Teso Life, which will occupy 6,212 square feet and 13,340 square feet, respectively. Exterior renovations are scheduled for completion this month.