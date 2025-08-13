Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

NewQuest Signs Leases With Four Food-and-Beverage Tenants in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage and development company NewQuest has signed leases with four food-and-beverage tenants at Texas Heritage Marketplace, the firm’s $400 million mixed-use development in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The tenants are Tex-Mex restaurant Escalante’s (5,005 square feet), pizzeria Tony C’s (4,900 square feet), Japanese food concept Aji Izakaya (2,800 square feet) and confectionary Kilwin’s (1,400 square feet). Bob Conwell led the lease negotiations for NewQuest.

