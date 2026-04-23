NewQuest Underway on 100,000 SF Retail Expansion Project in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Houston-based development and brokerage firm NewQuest is underway on construction of a 100,000-square-foot retail expansion project in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The expansion of New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, which is part of the 400-acre Creekside Town Center master-planned development, involves construction of new single-tenant buildings for EöS Fitness, Chick-fil-A, Portillo’s and Chase Bank. The project will also feature a roughly 10,000-square-foot multi-tenant building that is fully preleased to Chipotle Mexican Grill, CAVA, Potbelly, Blo Dry Bar and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. A tentative completion date was not announced.