Thursday, April 23, 2026
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New-Braunfels-Town-Center-at-Creekside
The new construction at New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside is focused on the southeastern side of the development at the crossroads of FM 306 and Sophie Lane.
DevelopmentRestaurantRetailTexas

NewQuest Underway on 100,000 SF Retail Expansion Project in New Braunfels, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Houston-based development and brokerage firm NewQuest is underway on construction of a 100,000-square-foot retail expansion project in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The expansion of New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, which is part of the 400-acre Creekside Town Center master-planned development, involves construction of new single-tenant buildings for EöS Fitness, Chick-fil-A, Portillo’s and Chase Bank. The project will also feature a roughly 10,000-square-foot multi-tenant building that is fully preleased to Chipotle Mexican Grill, CAVA, Potbelly, Blo Dry Bar and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. A tentative completion date was not announced.

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