Newrez Signs 25,000 SF Office Lease at 799 Broadway in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Newrez LLC, a tech-centric mortgage lending platform, has signed a 25,000-square-foot office lease at 799 Broadway, a 182,000-square-foot building in development at the convergence of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village and Union Square neighborhoods. Josh Kuriloff and Drew Braver of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the developer, Columbia Property Trust.

