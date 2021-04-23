NewRez Signs 60,188 SF Office Lease at 17000 Katy Freeway in West Houston

REBusinessOnline

HOUSTON — National mortgage origination and servicing firm NewRez has signed a 60,188-square-foot lease at 17000 Katy Freeway, a 174,521-square-foot office building in West Houston. Eric Anderson and Parker Burkett of Transwestern represented the owner, an affiliate of Insite Realty Partners LP, in the lease negotiations. Marshall Clinkscales with Colliers International represented NewRez. With the signing of this transaction, the building is now 70 percent leased.

