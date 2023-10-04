Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Newrock Completes 11-Story Oaklyn Mixed-Use Tower in Broward County

by John Nelson

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. — Newrock Partners has completed Oaklyn, an 11-story mixed-use tower located at 333 N. Federal Highway in Oakland Park, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. The project comprises 274 apartments and 19,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Managed by Bozzuto, Oaklyn’s residences comprise studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments spanning from 451 to 1,172 square feet. Rental rates begin at $1,850, according to the property website.

Amenities include Oak Three, a rooftop experience with an indoor/outdoor lounge, entertainment kitchen, communal games, art activations, resort-style pool deck, hot tub, outdoor dining and kitchen areas with grilling stations and oversized day beds. Other amenities include podcast studios, maker spaces, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, dog spa and a dog park.

The design-build team includes general contractor First Florida and architect Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design Inc.

