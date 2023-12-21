Newrock Signs Three New Retailers to Join Oaklyn Multifamily Development in South Florida

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. — Newrock Partners has signed three new retailers to join the tenant mix at Oaklyn, a multifamily development underway in South Florida’s Broward County. The new tenants include fitness brand Pure Barre, fashion boutique Monkees and wellness spa Pause Studio.

Pure Barre and Monkees plan to open on the ground level at Oaklyn in the first half of 2024, and Pause Studio plans to debut next summer. Situated at 3333 N. Federal Highway in Oakland Park, Oaklyn features 274 luxury apartments and more than 19,000 square feet of retail space. Newrock delivered the property in October.