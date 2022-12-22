REBusinessOnline

Newsome Development Sells 134-Bed Student Housing Property Near Baylor University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Newsome Development & Investments has sold 11th Street Flats, a 134-bed student housing property located near Baylor University in Waco. The community was constructed in 2015 and offers 45 units in a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a fitness center, study lounge and deck with campus views. Teddy Leatherman, Stewart Hayes and Scott Clifton of JLL represented the seller in the disposition of the property to Waterway Family Funds.

