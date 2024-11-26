Tuesday, November 26, 2024
The-Riley-Burleson
The Riley, an apartment complex in Burleson, totals 178 units. The property was built in 2023.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

NewStreet, Thane Partners Acquire 178-Unit Riley Apartments in Burleson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BURLESON, TEXAS — A joint venture between NewStreet Properties LLC and Thane Partners has acquired The Riley, a 178-unit apartment complex in Burleson, approximately 16 miles south of Fort Worth. Completed in 2023, The Riley offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, dog spa and park, fitness center, wine bar, rideshare pick-up lounge, game area with shuffleboard and a clubhouse with an activity center and coworking offices. Grant Raymond and Asher Hall of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Corsair Ventures, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

