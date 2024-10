NEW YORK CITY — Healthcare provider NewYork-Presbyterian has signed a 10,189-square-foot lease in The Bronx. The space is located within the 60,000-square-foot building at 2510 Westchester Ave., which is also home to practitioners in specialty fields such as orthopedics and sports medicine, behavioral health and acupuncture. Both the tenant and the landlord, Simone Development, were self-represented in the lease negotiations.