NexBank Signs 27,733 SF Office Lease Extension at Chateau Plaza in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — NexBank has signed a 27,733-square-foot office lease extension at Chateau Plaza, an 18-story office building located at 2515 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas. Rhett Miller and Sara Terry of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Chateau Plaza Holdings LP, in the lease negotiations. NexVest Realty Advisors represented the tenant.