NexCore, Banner Health Complete 128,413 SF Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate developer, and Banner Health have opened Banner Health Center Plus in Glendale, the health system’s latest multi-specialty health center.

Located at 7701 W. Aspera Blvd., the three-story, 128,413-square-foot center is Banner Health’s largest such facility to date. The property features 128 exam rooms, 13 imaging rooms, and 45 physicians offering comprehensive clinical services such as family medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, general surgery, dermatology, gastroenterology, cardiology, endocrinology, internal medicine and OB/GYN.

Additionally, the center offers lab, pharmacy and advanced CT and MRI imaging services, plus a wellness trail around the site for patients and staff.

The development team included SmithGroup as architect and Haydon Building Construction as contractor.