REBusinessOnline

NexCore, Beaumont Health Open Outpatient Campus Outside Detroit

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Michigan, Midwest

The project rises three stories and spans 109,630 square feet.

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Healthcare real estate developer NexCore Group and Beaumont Health have opened a new outpatient campus in Macomb County’s Lenox Township, about 40 miles northeast of Detroit. Southfield-based Beaumont is the state’s largest health system. The building rises three stories and spans 109,630 square feet. The facility includes a digital directory, patient education center, lab, pharmacy, café and collaboration areas. NexCore entered into a long-term ground lease with Beaumont, which acquired the land. Dallas-based HKS Architects was the project architect and Sterling Heights, Mich.-based Roncelli served as general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews