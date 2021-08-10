NexCore, Beaumont Health Open Outpatient Campus Outside Detroit

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Michigan, Midwest

The project rises three stories and spans 109,630 square feet.

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Healthcare real estate developer NexCore Group and Beaumont Health have opened a new outpatient campus in Macomb County’s Lenox Township, about 40 miles northeast of Detroit. Southfield-based Beaumont is the state’s largest health system. The building rises three stories and spans 109,630 square feet. The facility includes a digital directory, patient education center, lab, pharmacy, café and collaboration areas. NexCore entered into a long-term ground lease with Beaumont, which acquired the land. Dallas-based HKS Architects was the project architect and Sterling Heights, Mich.-based Roncelli served as general contractor.