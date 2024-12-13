Friday, December 13, 2024
NexCore, Experience Senior Living Break Ground on 215-Unit Community in Metro DC

by John Nelson

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — NexCore Group and Experience Senior Living (ESL) have broken ground on The Reserve at Falls Church, a 215-unit seniors housing community in Falls Church, roughly 10 miles outside Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the property will feature independent living, assisted living and memory care units across 15 stories.

Amenities at the community will include multiple restaurants, an indoor saltwater pool, spa, fitness center and a “maker space” for creative endeavors. Nuveen Real Estate is providing an undisclosed amount of capital for the project. This marks the 18th seniors housing development between NexCore and ESL.

Scheduled to open in spring 2027, The Reserve at Falls Church will be situated within the 1.2 million-square-foot West Falls mixed-use community. In addition to residential units, West Falls comprises retail and restaurant space, a hotel, medical office building and central outdoor gathering space. Hoffman & Associates is the master developer of the community.

