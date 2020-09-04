NexCore Group Breaks Ground on 110,374 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Houston

The new medical office building at 10425 Huffmeister Road in Cypress will total 110,374 square feet.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Denver-based developer NexCore Group has broken ground on North Cypress Physicians Office Building III, a 110,374-square-foot medical office building in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The four-story property will be located at 10425 Huffmeister Road on the HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress campus. The facility is expected to open to the public in approximately one year.