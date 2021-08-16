NexCore Group, CHI Health Break Ground on 34,668 SF Clinic in Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. — NexCore Group and Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) have broken ground on the 34,668-square-foot CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill in Lincoln. CHI will be the sole tenant in the one-story building, located at 4055 Yankee Hill Road. The facility will offer primary care, physical therapy, behavioral health services and specialty care, imaging services, a laboratory and retail pharmacy. NexCore will own the building, which is slated for completion in summer 2022. McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. is the general contractor and Omaha-based Leo A. Daly is the architect. Englewood, Colo.-based CHI is part of the Chicago-based health system CommonSpirit, which maintains hospitals and care centers in 21 states.