NexCore Group Opens Orthopedic Medical Office Building in Council Bluffs, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Nebraska

OrthoNebraska occupies the 23,000-square-foot facility.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — NexCore Group has completed development of a new orthopedic medical office building in Council Bluffs, a suburb of Omaha. OrthoNebraska occupies the 23,000-square-foot, build-to-suit project, which is located at 1260 Valley View Drive. OrthoNebraska offers orthopedic services to those with needs related to arthritis, osteoporosis, fractures, dislocations, torn ligaments, sprains, strains, tendon injuries and pulled muscles. Leo A Daly was the project architect and McCarthy Building Cos. was the general contractor. NexCore owns the property in a joint venture with Harrison Street.

