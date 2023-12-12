NexCore Group to Develop $60M Life Sciences Building in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — NexCore Group has unveiled plans to develop Waterway Labs at 16 Tech in Indianapolis. Cushman & Wakefield will provide leasing services for the $60 million development. NexCore expects to break ground in 2024 on the 100,000-square-foot life sciences building. The project will be situated within the 16 Tech Innovation District, which is a 50-acre destination for entrepreneurship and innovation that is located adjacent to the future campuses of Indiana University Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis.

The five-story development will include two types of space as part of NexCore’s HATCHspaces operating platform: HATCHlabs and HATCHx. HATCHlabs will include four levels with 22,000-square-foot floorplates. The HATCHx floor will offer eight turnkey lab suites of 2,000 square feet as well as 10 offices in a coworking environment. Jon Owens and Joshua Graham of Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing for Waterway Labs.