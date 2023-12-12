Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Waterway Labs at 16 Tech will total 100,000 square feet.
DevelopmentIndianaLife SciencesMidwest

NexCore Group to Develop $60M Life Sciences Building in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — NexCore Group has unveiled plans to develop Waterway Labs at 16 Tech in Indianapolis. Cushman & Wakefield will provide leasing services for the $60 million development. NexCore expects to break ground in 2024 on the 100,000-square-foot life sciences building. The project will be situated within the 16 Tech Innovation District, which is a 50-acre destination for entrepreneurship and innovation that is located adjacent to the future campuses of Indiana University Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis.

The five-story development will include two types of space as part of NexCore’s HATCHspaces operating platform: HATCHlabs and HATCHx. HATCHlabs will include four levels with 22,000-square-foot floorplates. The HATCHx floor will offer eight turnkey lab suites of 2,000 square feet as well as 10 offices in a coworking environment. Jon Owens and Joshua Graham of Cushman & Wakefield will handle leasing for Waterway Labs.

You may also like

Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 200,493 SF Industrial...

BWE Provides $14.4M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Denton...

Trident Capital Group Acquires Two Warehouses in Missouri,...

Logisteed America Renews 106,100 SF Industrial Lease in...

MonoSol Signs 35,021 SF Lease at Fulton Labs...

Quantum Brokers $1.8M Sale of Retail Center in...

TCC, Clarion Partners Complete First Phase of Fairfield...

JSC Realty Buys Brooklyn Multifamily Development Site for...

Tulfra Real Estate Begins Leasing 160-Unit Apartment Complex...