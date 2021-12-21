REBusinessOnline

NexCore, NCLV Open 112,505 SF Medical Office Building in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

HOUSTON — A partnership between Denver-based developer NexCore Group and North Cypress Land Ventures (NCLV), a group of physician investors, has opened Doctors’ Pavilion, a 112,505-square-foot medical office building in Houston. The four-story building is situated on a 4.7-acre site within the HCA Houston Healthcare campus on the city’s northwest side and will house an array of specialty medical practices. Construction began in summer 2020. In addition to retaining ownership, NCLV physicians will occupy space within the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  