NexCore, NCLV Open 112,505 SF Medical Office Building in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

HOUSTON — A partnership between Denver-based developer NexCore Group and North Cypress Land Ventures (NCLV), a group of physician investors, has opened Doctors’ Pavilion, a 112,505-square-foot medical office building in Houston. The four-story building is situated on a 4.7-acre site within the HCA Houston Healthcare campus on the city’s northwest side and will house an array of specialty medical practices. Construction began in summer 2020. In addition to retaining ownership, NCLV physicians will occupy space within the property.