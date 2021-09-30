NexCore to Develop 130,000 SF Medical Office Building for SCL Health in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Clear Creek Crossing Medical Building on the Lutheran Medical Campus in Wheat Ridge, Colo., will feature 130,000 square feet of space, including outpatient clinics and services and an ambulatory surgical center.

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — SCL Health has selected NexCore to develop Clear Creek Crossing Medical Office Building on the Lutheran Medical Campus in Wheat Ridge.

The five-story, 130,000-square-foot facility will be the first medical office building on the new 28-acre hospital campus, which will replace SCL Health’s existing Lutheran Medical Center 3.5 miles away. Construction began in June for the new campus, which will be part of the planned 100-acre Clear Creek Crossing mixed-use development at the southwest corner of State Highway 58 and Interstate 70.

NexCore plans to break ground on the medical office building in late 2022, with completion slated for early 2024. The new facility will include SCL Health outpatient clinics and services, as well as an ambulatory surgical center.