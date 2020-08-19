NexGen Hotels to Develop 107-Room Home2 Suites by Hilton Near O’Hare International Airport
DES PLAINES, ILL. — NexGen Hotels, serving as general contractor and developer, has unveiled plans for a $16 million Home2 Suites by Hilton, with a scheduled groundbreaking in April 2021. The 63,000-square-foot hotel will be located at 1700 S. Higgins Road in Des Plaines, approximately four miles from O’Hare International Airport.
Slated for completion in summer 2022, the five-story hotel will feature 107 suites with fully equipped kitchens, designed for both short-term and extended-stay guests. The property will include outdoor lounge and patio areas, an indoor saltwater pool and Spin2 Cycle, a combination fitness and laundry facility.
Alpharetta, Ga.-based Origination Design is serving as architect and St. Louis-based Genuine Hospitality Group will manage the hotel. The hotel is NexGen’s first Home2 Suites by Hilton-branded property.