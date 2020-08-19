NexGen Hotels to Develop 107-Room Home2 Suites by Hilton Near O’Hare International Airport

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

Slated to open in summer 2022, Home2 Suites by Hilton in Des Plaines, Ill., will feature 107 suites designed for both short-term and extended-stay guests.

DES PLAINES, ILL. — NexGen Hotels, serving as general contractor and developer, has unveiled plans for a $16 million Home2 Suites by Hilton, with a scheduled groundbreaking in April 2021. The 63,000-square-foot hotel will be located at 1700 S. Higgins Road in Des Plaines, approximately four miles from O’Hare International Airport.

Slated for completion in summer 2022, the five-story hotel will feature 107 suites with fully equipped kitchens, designed for both short-term and extended-stay guests. The property will include outdoor lounge and patio areas, an indoor saltwater pool and Spin2 Cycle, a combination fitness and laundry facility.

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Origination Design is serving as architect and St. Louis-based Genuine Hospitality Group will manage the hotel. The hotel is NexGen’s first Home2 Suites by Hilton-branded property.