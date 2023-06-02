NEXGEN Purchases Life Sciences Facility in Newbury Park, California for $6.2M

NEWBURY PARK, CALIF. — NEXGEN has acquired a 23,919-square-foot industrial life sciences/laboratory facility in Newbury Park for $6.2 million.

The facility is located at 3615 Old Conejo Road within the USA Business Park in the Conejo Valley industrial market.

Century 21 represented NEXGEN in the transaction. Matt Ehrlich and Marcos Villagomez of NAI Capital Commercial represented the seller, Dao Bui Holdings. Ehrlich and Villagomez spent more than a year on the project, facilitating the lease termination and departure of the former tenant and assisting as de facto property managers.