REBusinessOnline

Nexion Health Opens Eagle’s Landing Memory Care Facility in Eagle Lake, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

EAGLE LAKE, TEXAS — Provider Nexion Health has opened Eagle’s Landing, a memory care community within its Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Eagle Lake, approximately 70 miles west of Houston. The asset offers 20 units. The Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was one of nine Texas facilities that Nexion Health took over the operations of in December 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews