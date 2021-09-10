Nexion Health Opens Eagle’s Landing Memory Care Facility in Eagle Lake, Texas

EAGLE LAKE, TEXAS — Provider Nexion Health has opened Eagle’s Landing, a memory care community within its Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Eagle Lake, approximately 70 miles west of Houston. The asset offers 20 units. The Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was one of nine Texas facilities that Nexion Health took over the operations of in December 2020.