NexMetro Completes 211-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Cleburne, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CLEBURNE, TEXAS — Phoenix-based developer NexMetro Communities has completed Avilla Railhead, a 211-unit build-to-rent residential project in Cleburne, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. Avilla Railhead offers one-, two and three-bedroom homes with private front porches, gated backyards, smart-home technology and EV-friendly garages. Amenities include a pool with a lounge area, outdoor pavilion with grilling stations, dog park and gaming areas. Rents start at roughly $1,450 per month for a one-bedroom home.

