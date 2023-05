PHILADELPHIA — NexPoint, an investment firm based in metro Dallas, has acquired two life sciences buildings totaling 250,000 square feet in Philadelphia. The first building comprises research and development, manufacturing and warehouse space, and the second building features distribution packaging facilities with the potential for future expansion. NexPoint acquired the buildings, which sit on a combined 18 acres, in a sale-leaseback with Frontida Biopharm. The addresses were not disclosed.