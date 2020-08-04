REBusinessOnline

NexPoint Advisors to Acquire Self-Storage Owner Jernigan Capital for $900M

Posted on by in Company News, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TENN. — An affiliate of NexPoint Advisors LP will acquire Memphis-based Jernigan Capital Inc. for $17.30 per share, or approximately $900 million, in an all-cash deal. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Under terms of the agreement, Jernigan Capital will discontinue its regular quarterly dividends and does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30. Jernigan Capital owns more than 5 million square feet of self-storage assets in more than 20 states. NexPoint is based in Dallas and is an investment adviser to a suite of funds and investment offerings.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  