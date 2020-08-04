NexPoint Advisors to Acquire Self-Storage Owner Jernigan Capital for $900M

MEMPHIS, TENN. — An affiliate of NexPoint Advisors LP will acquire Memphis-based Jernigan Capital Inc. for $17.30 per share, or approximately $900 million, in an all-cash deal. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Under terms of the agreement, Jernigan Capital will discontinue its regular quarterly dividends and does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30. Jernigan Capital owns more than 5 million square feet of self-storage assets in more than 20 states. NexPoint is based in Dallas and is an investment adviser to a suite of funds and investment offerings.