NexPoint, Alamo Manhattan to Develop 250-Room Hotel in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — An affiliate of NexPoint Advisors has acquired land within Research Triangle Park (RTP) for the development of a 250-room Marriott Renaissance-branded hotel. The buyer has partnered with Dallas-based developer Alamo Manhattan to deliver the project, which will be situated at 4175 Sancar Way within Hub RTP, a $1.5 billion mixed-use development serving as RTP’s downtown. Construction is scheduled to begin next summer.

Dubbed Renaissance RTP, the property will feature a full-service restaurant and bar, as well as 13,000 square feet of meeting space. Upon full build-out, Hub RTP will comprise up to 1 million square feet of office and life sciences lab space, 38,000 square feet of retail space and 1,200 multifamily units, in addition to the hotel.