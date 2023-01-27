REBusinessOnline

NexPoint Residential Sells 290-Unit Hollister Place Apartments in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Dallas-based REIT NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) has sold Hollister Place, a 260-unit apartment community in northwest Houston that was built in 1997. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, lounge and onsite laundry facilities. NexPoint acquired Hollister Place, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale, in 2017 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer was not disclosed.

