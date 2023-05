LAS VEGAS — Next Century Rebar LLC has acquired a 19,512-squre-foot industrial warehouse in Las Vegas for $3.7 million.

The facility is located at 3020 S. Valley View Blvd. within the West Central submarket. The two-story building features 18-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-up construction, four drive-in doors and Valley View frontage.

CBRE’s Tyler Ecklund represented the seller, MSC Valley LLC, in the transaction.