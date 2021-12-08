REBusinessOnline

Next Gen 101 Sells 81,040 SF Office Property in Phoenix’s West Valley for $17.5M

West 101 Corporate Center in Phoenix features 81,040 square feet of Class A office space.

PHOENIX — Next Gen 101, an entity of Helix Properties, has completed the disposition of West 101 Corporate Center, an office asset in Phoenix’s West Valley submarket. Nevada-based Overstreet Project LLC acquired the property for $17.5 million.

Located at 1860 N. 95th Lane, the three-story asset features 81,040 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the building was 93 percent leased to a variety of tenants. The property was built in 2008.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

