A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16 and a grand opening community celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.
Next-Generation Dick’s Sporting Goods Store to Open at Rosedale Center in Metro Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — A next-generation Dick’s Sporting Goods store totaling 80,000 square feet is scheduled to open later this month at Rosedale Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Roseville. The store will feature golf hitting bays with TrackMan technology, a HitTrax multi-sport cage, House of Cleats, equipment services counter, expanded footwear selection and apparel, accessories and equipment. Holly Rome and Lane Walsh of JLL handle leasing efforts at Rosedale Center and secured the lease with Dick’s. JLL’s retail development partner, Poag Development Group, led construction of the project at the parcel formerly occupied by Herberger’s. Rosedale Center is a 1.1 million-square-foot shopping center.

