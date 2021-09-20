Next Realty Acquires 39,000 SF Westridge Office Park in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Indiana, Midwest, Office

Westridge Office Park is home to both office and medical tenants.

AVON, IND. — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has acquired Westridge Office Park in Avon, a western suburb of Indianapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. The office and medical complex consists of two single-story buildings. Tenants include Indiana University Health Care Associates Inc., Indiana Department of Child Services, Kindred Hospice, Midwest Behavioral Health LLC, Allergy Partners and St. Vincent Medical Group. The acquisition marks the 12th and final acquisition made on behalf of Next Realty Fund IX LP.