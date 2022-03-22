REBusinessOnline

Next Realty Acquires 44,000 SF Essex Square Retail Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Essex Square is home to 15 tenants.

MADISON, WIS. — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has acquired Essex Square, a 44,000-square-foot retail center in Madison. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The property is home to 15 tenants, including Concentra Health Services, Half Price Books, The Camera Store, Allstate, Great Clips and MOKA Coffee. Many of the tenants have operated at the property for more than 20 years. Built in 1987 and located along East Towne Boulevard, Essex Square is situated adjacent to the 790,000-square-foot East Towne Mall. Landmark Credit Union provided acquisition financing.

