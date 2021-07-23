REBusinessOnline

Next Realty Acquires 67,000 SF Retail Center in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Planet Fitness is one of the tenants at Kings Automall Shopping Center.

CINCINNATI — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has acquired the Kings Automall Shopping Center, a 67,000-square-foot retail center in Cincinnati. The property is home to tenants such as Planet Fitness, Mirage Restaurant, Play it Again Sports, Salon Concepts, Penn Station, LensCrafters, Samarkand Food Market, Kings Ford, Queens Nails and Your CBD Store. There is currently one 1,400-square-foot vacancy. The acquisition marks Next’s first purchase in Cincinnati. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews