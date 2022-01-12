Next Realty Buys 64-Unit Multifamily Property in Suburban Milwaukee

Dolphin Square Apartments will continue to undergo renovations.

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — An affiliate of Next Realty has purchased Dolphin Square Apartments in Wauwatosa, a suburb of Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 10300 W. Bluemound Road, the multifamily property includes 64 units and 88 parking spaces. Next Realty plans to complete a renovation program that was started by the previous owner. Founders 3 Real Estate brokered the sale. Landmark Credit Union provided acquisition financing.