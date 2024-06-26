Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRestaurantRetail

Next Realty Completes Development of Chipotle-Occupied Property in Barrington, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BARRINGTON, ILL. — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has completed development of a 2,460-square-foot retail property occupied by Chipotle in the northwest Chicago suburb of Barrington. Next acquired the site at 550 Hough St. in 2022 when it was a former Bank of America property. The newly reconfigured outlot has parking for 25 cars and a Chipotlane for mobile order pickups. Buildtech was the general contractor. Sarah Norlander and Elizabeth Sweeney of Mid-America Real Estate represented Next, while Steve Fishman of Mid-America represented Chipotle.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers $1.2M Sale of Industrial...

Colorado Christian University Nears Completion of $170M Expansion...

Finial Group Completes 90,328 SF Industrial Project in...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 9,422 SF Retail Strip...

Pink Sundays Opens 2,933 SF Store at Hillside...

Klotz, Longleaf to Develop $250M Residential Project in...

Branch, Columbia Acquire Development Site in Fayetteville, North...

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Brokers Sale of...

KeyBank Provides $51.5M in Financing for Multifamily Conversion...