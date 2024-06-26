Next Realty Completes Development of Chipotle-Occupied Property in Barrington, Illinois

BARRINGTON, ILL. — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has completed development of a 2,460-square-foot retail property occupied by Chipotle in the northwest Chicago suburb of Barrington. Next acquired the site at 550 Hough St. in 2022 when it was a former Bank of America property. The newly reconfigured outlot has parking for 25 cars and a Chipotlane for mobile order pickups. Buildtech was the general contractor. Sarah Norlander and Elizabeth Sweeney of Mid-America Real Estate represented Next, while Steve Fishman of Mid-America represented Chipotle.