Next Realty Completes Disposition of 30,000 SF Retail Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Nagle Plaza is home to Walgreens and healthcare retail tenants.

CHICAGO — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has sold Nagle Plaza in Chicago for an undisclosed price. Walgreens anchors the 30,000-square-foot retail building, which is located along Nagle Avenue. Additional tenants include City Edge Dental and Ankle & Foot Specialists. Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented Next in the sale. The property represented a value-add investment for Next, which initially acquired the defaulted first mortgage note and ultimately obtained fee title to the property. Next completed lease-up of the building earlier this year. The buyer was not provided.

