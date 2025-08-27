Next Realty Refinances 135,315 SF Kingsbury Center Office, Retail Building in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Kingsbury Orleans LP, a partnership led by an affiliate of Next Realty LLC, has refinanced Kingsbury Center located at 350 W. Hubbard St. in Chicago’s River North. The Next Realty affiliate has been an investment partner in the 135,315-square-foot office and retail building since it was developed in 1988. Habitat, a major building tenant, has provided management services since 1992 in addition to maintaining an ownership interest through an affiliate. Proceeds from the long-term refinancing, which extends through 2050, provide working capital and flexibility to market and build out currently available building vacancies. At the time of the refinancing, Kingsbury Center was 95 percent leased.

Kingsbury Center rises six stories with 92,433 square feet of office space and 42,882 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Signature tenants include Habitat, Related Cos., CVS and Petco. Office tenants are primarily in the finance, real estate, legal and service sectors. Steve Levitas of Newmark is leasing the office space vacancy. Daniel Rosenberg of BWE arranged the financing.