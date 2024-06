BARRINGTON, ILL. — An affiliate of Next Realty LLC has sold The Shops at Flint Creek in the northwest Chicago suburb of Barrington for an undisclosed price. Heinen’s grocery store anchors the 60,000-square-foot retail center. Additional tenants include Athletico, Ascension Medical Group Illinois, Epic Burger and Club Pilates. Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented Next, which purchased the property in 2014. A private investor was the buyer.